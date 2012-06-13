Has your group ever lost a Dungeons & Dragons adventure like Storm King’s Thunder, Tomb of Annihilation, or Descent Into Avernus?
What would the world look like if you lost all of them?
Doomed Forgotten Realms: Sword Coast Gazetteer reimagines the Forgotten Realms as a world where every worst-case scenario became reality. The demons claimed the... [click here for more]
Within this 112-page handbook you will find a vast array of new player options across all levels of play, starting at 1st level and going all the way to epic levels.
Discover three new races that all offer unique roleplaying possibilities and carry with them deep ties to a particular aspect of the world.
You will find two new subclass options for each of the 14 core classes, for a total of 28... [click here for more]
Welcome to the Academy of Adventure!
Much like Arcavios has Strixhaven, the Sword Coast has Headmaster Vance’s Academy of Adventure. No finer training can be found, either up or down the Sword Coast, than that of the Academy. Here, an adventurer can learn firsthand from the masters of their craft. The Academy currently serves as the training grounds for the next generation of heroes of the Forgotten... [click here for more]
Imagine a world where Tiamat was summoned successfully. Where the Princes of Elemental Evil tread unfettered. Where Demogorgon prowls the Underdark with the Wand of Orcus, leaving an army of undead in his wake. Where the storm giants have been cast to the bottom of the Ordning. Where Baldur's Gate has been banished to the Nine Hells. . . .
Imagine a world where good has lost and evil prevailed. ... [click here for more]