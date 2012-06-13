Doomed Forgotten Realms: Sword Coast Gazetteer

Has your group ever lost a Dungeons & Dragons adventure like Storm King's Thunder, Tomb of Annihilation, or Descent Into Avernus? What would the world look like if you lost all of them? Doomed Forgotten Realms: Sword Coast Gazetteer reimagines the Forgotten Realms as a world where every worst-case scenario became reality. The demons claimed the...





Within this 112-page handbook you will find a vast array of new player options across all levels of play, starting at 1st level and going all the way to epic levels. Discover three new races that all offer unique roleplaying possibilities and carry with them deep ties to a particular aspect of the world. You will find two new subclass options for each of the 14 core classes, for a total of 28...





Welcome to the Academy of Adventure! Much like Arcavios has Strixhaven, the Sword Coast has Headmaster Vance's Academy of Adventure. No finer training can be found, either up or down the Sword Coast, than that of the Academy. Here, an adventurer can learn firsthand from the masters of their craft. The Academy currently serves as the training grounds for the next generation of heroes of the Forgotten...




